AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — The six-game winning streak for the 11th-ranked Baylor Bears is no more, as they fell short against Texas 76-71.

Baylor held an early lead in the first couple of minutes, but trailed the rest of the way, as the Longhorns successfully held Scott Drew’s team at an arms length for the majority of the contest.

Despite trailing by as many as nine in the second half though, the Bears had a chance to tie the game with less than 20 seconds left, but Keyonte George’s deep three was no good, and Texas iced the game away at the free throw line.

It was a balanced scoring effort across the box score for Baylor, as four different Bears finished the game in double figures. After winning Big 12 Player of the week, LJ Cryer led all scorers with 19 points, followed up by George (17 points), Jalen Bridges (13 points) and Adam Flagler (11 points).

With the loss, Baylor falls to 16-6 on the season. The Bears will next be in action on Saturday, February 4th when they host Texas Tech at noon.