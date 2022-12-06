WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 12th-ranked Baylor Basketball team returned to the Ferrell Center in a victorious manner, as the Bears beat Tarleton State 80-57.

What made the win more impressive is the fact that Scott Drew’s team did it without its two leading scorers, as both Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer missed the game.

Adam Flagler (Illness) and LJ Cryer (back) are unavailable for tonight's game. Langston Love will make his first career start, while Dale Bonner will make his third start at BU (53rd overall).#SicEm | #CultureofJOY — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 7, 2022

In their absence, it was a pair of freshmen who stepped up in the scoring category, as Keyonte George (22 points) and Langston Love (20 points) led both teams in points. The 20 points for Love is a career high.

On top of that freshman duo, Dale Bonner also finished in double figures, as he scored 12 points, just two short of his own Baylor career high.

This game was one that was a back and forth battle early into the second half, when the Texans cut the deficit to just three points with 16:47 left in the game.

The Bears responded with an immediate 8-0 run though, and never led by less than eight points the rest of the way.

Following the victory, Baylor will now have 12 days off. The Bears will next be in action on Sunday, December 18th, when they take on Washington State at the American Airlines Center at 9:00 pm.