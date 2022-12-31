AMES, IA (FOX 44) — The Bears closed out 2022 on a sour note, falling to Iowa State on the road to open Big-12 conference play, 77-62.

Baylor started out fast, and by Baylor, we mean Adam Flagler. Flagler scored 14 of Baylor’s first 16 points. However it was the Bears that trailed Iowa State by three at the half.

The Cyclones dominated in every category in the second half, not allowing much on the offensive end for Baylor and converting on nearly every possession.

Baylor continues conference play in the new year at home against No. 18 TCU on Wednesday, January 4th at 8 p.m.