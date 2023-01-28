WACO, TX (FOX 44) — No. 12 Baylor Men’s Tennis pulled out a gutsy victory over No. 9 Florida State, 4-2 on Saturday night.
The Bears stay home to face Michigan on Friday, February 3rd at 6:00 p.m.
