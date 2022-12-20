WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 12th-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team overcame a slow first half on Tuesday night as the Bears beat Northwestern State 58-48.

The first frame went back and forth as the two teams traded leads throughout, with Baylor holding just a two-point lead at the break.

In the second half though, the Bears started fast, as they opened on a 14-2 run, and never looked back on their way to a win.

For a second time in three games, Adam Flagler missed a game with an illness. In his absence, three Baylor guars finished in double figures, as Jalen Bridges led the way with 13 points, followed by LJ Cryer (11 points) and Dale Bonner (11 points).

With the win, the Bears improve to 9-2 on the season. They’ll next be in action on Wednesday, December 28th when they host Nicholls at 7:00 pm.