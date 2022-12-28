WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 12th-ranked Baylor Basketball is headed to Big 12 play with a win, as the Bears beat Nicholls State 85-56 on Wednesday night.

The Bears not only picked up the win, but did so without LJ Cryer, who missed the game with a concussion.

In his absence, the rest of the Baylor guards picked up the scoring slack, as Keyonte George, Adam Flagler and Langston Love combined for 58 of the team’s 85 points.

Also stepping up on the offensive end was freshman big man Josh Ojianwuna, who scored a career high 11 points.

Next up for the Bears is the start of conference play, as they will hit the road to take on Iowa State on Saturday, December 31st at 1:00 pm.