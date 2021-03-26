No. 12 TCU Baseball Takes Series Opener over Baylor

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

FORT WORTH, Texas – The offense struggled as Baylor dropped its series opener against No. 12 TCU, 3-1, on Friday at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The Bears (13-8, 1-3 Big 12) have now dropped four-of-five after the loss to the Horned Frogs (14-7, 1-0 Big 12).

The two teams could not find the bats throughout as TCU starter Russell Smith (3-1) settled in after giving a leadoff single to second-year freshman Jared McKenzie, as he sat down 13 straight BU batters. On the other side, fourth-year junior Tyler Thomas (2-2) was stellar on the mound as he held a no hitter through 5.1 innings.

The Horned Frogs struck first in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI triple to go up 1-0. In the seventh, TCU doubled its advantage after a leadoff home run.

In the top of the eighth, Baylor got back a run after junior Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo reached on an error to start the frame. Following a pop up, McKenzie singled for the second time, this time with a bunt and an error to put Cardoza-Oquendo on third with one out. Newcomer Jack Pineda picked up the RBI with a ground out to second base, making it 2-1.

The Horned Frogs responded in the home-half of the eighth with a two-out solo home run to make it 3-1, the eventual final.

Thomas was solid on the mound after throwing 6.2 innings and only allowing two runs on four hits and striking out seven. TCU’s Smith earned the win after also throwing 6.2 innings and not allowing a run. Haylen Green (4) earned the save.

NOTES

• The four total runs on Friday were the least amount of runs in a game between the two programs since the 2015 series opener on March 13.

• The Bears had won the previous six regular season matchups against the Horned Frogs.

• Thomas threw his longest outing in Big 12 play with 6.2 innings, including carrying a no hitter through 5.1 innings of play.

• McKenzie and fourth-year junior Davion Downey each finished with two hits apiece.

QUOTE FROM COACH ROD

“We’re just kind of waiting for a big hit, this has happened before where we need a two-out hit with a runner in scoring position and we’re just waiting for that moment to happen. We need to stay aggressive and our guys are doing that but like I told them, we need to find a way to push that run across. Tyler Thomas did a phenomenal job tonight, but we had some guys in scoring position and couldn’t get them across.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The second game of the series will be on Saturday at 2 p.m.

