No. 12 TCU Sweeps Away Baylor Baseball

FORT WORTH, Texas – Baylor fell victim to the three-game sweep against No. 12 TCU after falling 10-1 at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday. The Bears (13-10, 1-5 Big 12) have now lost four-straight against the Horned Frogs (16-7, 3-0 Big 12).

For the second-consecutive game, the Horned Frogs jumped out early with a five-spot in the first inning and then added another five in the third, to make it 10-0.

Later in the game, Baylor newcomer Antonio Valdez smacked his first career home run with a solo shot to center field to lead off the fifth inning. The Bears could not scratch across any runs late as they fell, 10-1.

BU starter Hayden Kettler (2-1) was tabbed with his first loss of 2021, while TCU’s Johnny Ray (2-1) earned the win.

NOTES

• The Bears have lost six of their last seven contests.

• Valdez hit his first career home run in a Baylor uniform.

• Fifth-year senior Ryan Leckich threw two scoreless innings.

• Second-year freshman Kyle Nevin finished with two hits on the day.

QUOTE FROM COACH ROD

“When you come in here and play a good team like TCU and the pitching that they had you have to learn from some of these things or you’re not doing your job as a player or as a coach or as a team. That’s one thing I keep harping on our guys, if we’re doing some things wrong and we’re not learning from it then that’s our fault, but I think our team is young and inexperienced and they are getting some of that experience now. We’re a development type of team and we bring kids in and develop them, they’re getting better and we can see that, but we have a ways to go, but at the same time I saw some good things this weekend that we can build on.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bears will look to bounce back at home on Tuesday, March 30 against Texas State. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Baylor Ballpark.

