BROOKLYN, NY (FOX 44) — The 13th-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team will have a shot to win the NIT Season Tip-Off Championship after the Bears beat Oregon State on Wednesday night.

For Scott Drew and company, it was a quick start as they raced out to a double-digit lead in the first five minutes, and never looked back on their way to a big win.

Once again, it was Ja’Kobe Walter who led the way offensively, as he scored a game high 24 points, as he finished with 20+ points for the the third time this season. Two other Bears also finished in double figures, with Yves Missi and Jalen Bridges both adding 14 points as well.

With the win, the Bears improve to 5-0 on the season. They’ll next be in action on Friday, November 24th when they take on Florida in the NIT Season Tip-Off title game.