BROOKLYN, NY (FOX 44) — The Baylor Basketball team will head back to Waco with an early season championship, as the Bears beat Florida 95-91 in the NIT Season Tip-Off Title game.

The game was played within single digits a majority of the team, with both teams trading leads throughout.

In the end though, it was the Bears who came through in the clutch, as he scored 18 points in the second half to lead his team to victory.

As a result, the transfer from Toledo led Baylor in points, with 24, while Jalen Bridges (23 points), Langston Love (16 points) and Ja’Kobe Walter (11 points) all finished in double figures as well.

With the win, the Bears stay unbeaten this season, improving to 6-0 on Friday. They’ll next be in action on Tuesday, November 28th when they host Nicholls at 7:00 pm.