AMES, IA (FOX 44) — Big 12 road play did not get off to the start that the 13th-ranked Baylor Volleyball team hoped it would, as the Bears lost 3-1 against Iowa State.

The loss ended a six-match winning streak for Ryan McGuyre’s team in Hilton Coliseum.

The Bears started off slow in the match, as they found themselves down 2-0 after just two sets, before they battled back to win the third set 25-20.

In the fourth set Baylor led 17-16, but the Cyclones responded with a 7-1 run that put the match away for good.

Next up for the Bears is another stop of their road trip, as they will take on Kansas on Saturday, October 1st at 11:00 am.