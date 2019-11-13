No. 13 Baylor Football Not Over-Complicating it’s Match-up With No. 10 Oklahoma

WACO, Texas — 13th ranked Baylor and 10th ranked Oklahoma are on a collision course to battle for Big 12 supremacy this Saturday in Waco.

The Bears are looking to snap a 4-game losing streak to Oklahoma, and will need to slow down the locomotive that is that Sooner offense in order to do it.

Oklahoma ranks first or second in the Big 12 in five of the major offensive categories while Baylor ranks first or second in four major defensive categories. At the end of the day, though, Matt Rhule said it comes down to making one more play than the other team.

“It’ll be a real challenge and what it’ll end up being, is someone’s got to get off a block, someone’s got to make a tackle,” Rhule said. “I think for us, we’re better when we just kind of play, when we don’t overthink and so I’m hopeful that our guys will go out there and we’ll just kind of go play football and play our defense, we’re not going to do anything special, we’re going to do what we do and hope that our guys make more plays than their guys make, knowing that we’re going to make plays and they’re going to make a lot of plays too, they’re really good, but that’s what’s fun about this game.”

Baylor will look to move to 10-0 for the first time in school history with a win on Saturday.