WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Break out the brooms for another home win for the 13th-ranked Bears at the Ferrell Center, taking down the Mountaineers, 3-0.

Baylor traded blows in the first set but pulled away late to win the first set, 25-19.

The second set was much less competitive with the Bears dominating the Mountaineers 25-5 in just 15 minutes of game play.

Behind the play of Mallory Talbert and Kara McGhee, Baylor handled business in the third set to win in straights.

Baylor travels to Lubbock next to take on Texas Tech on Wednesday, November 2nd at 6:00 p.m.