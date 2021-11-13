No. 13 Baylor Upsets No. 8 Oklahoma 27-14

WACO, TX — Fox’s Big Noon Saturday featured No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Baylor at McLane Stadium in Waco. At the end of the first quarter, the game was scoreless after both teams missed field goal attempts.

In the second quarter, Oklahoma scored a touchdown on a two yard run by quarterback Caleb Williams, to lead 7-0. Baylor answered with a touchdown from Gerry Bohanon to Tyquon Thornton to tie the game, and that was the score at the half.

Baylor took the lead in the third quarter 10-7 on 32 yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins, and that was the score at the end of the quarter.

The Bears extended their lead in the fourth quarter 17-7 on the legs of Bohanon, and he found the end zone again on a 14 yard run with 4:04 left in the game to lead 24-7. Oklahoma responded on their ensuing possession with a touchdown to trail by 10 with 2:26 on the clock, and Baylor added a field goal to win 27-14.

Baylor defeats Oklahoma for the first time since 2014. Lincoln Riley has never lost in November as Oklahoma’s head coach.