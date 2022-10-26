NORMAN, OK (FOX 44) — The 13th-ranked Baylor Volleyball team made it back-to-back Big 12 wins on the road as the Bears beat Oklahoma 3-1.

Ryan McGuyre’s team got off to a quick 2-0 start over the Sooners, and never looked back on their way to another win over OU.

Four Bears finished with double figure kills, as Kara McGhee led Baylor with 15, followed by Allie Sczech, Lauren Harrison and Elise McGhee who all finished with 12 or more.

Next up for the Bears is a return to the Ferrell Center, where they will host West Virginia on Sunday, October 30th at noon.