WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 14th-ranked Baylor Women’s Basketball team showed no signs of slowing down post Thanksgiving holiday, as the Bears blew out McNeese on Friday.

Not only were the 124 points the most of the Nicki Collen era, but the 17 three-pointers are the most in a single game in program history.

The game stayed tight through a quarter at the Ferrell Center, before Baylor used a 30-4 second second quarter to put the game away for good.

When it was all said and done, all 13 Bears that played against the Cowgirls scored, with seven finishing double figures, led by Bella Fontleroy and her 19 points.

The win moves Baylor to 4-0 on the season, as Collen and company will next be in action on Sunday, November 26th when they host Alcorn State at 2:00 pm.