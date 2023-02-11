FORT WORTH, TX (FOX 44) — Take yourself back to January 4th. Keyonte George’s potential game-winning lay in is blocked and TCU upsets Baylor for their second-straight loss to open up Big-12 play.

Now let’s take it back to present day, where Baylor stole that win right back over the Horned Frogs, 72-68.

The Bears rode into Fort Worth winners in eight of their last nine contests, with their only loss to No. 5 Texas. That team came in hungry for revenge on the Horned Frogs’ home court.

It started well for the Bears, with Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer both contributing early to the Baylor offense. However, TCU stormed back and took a lead in large part due to winning the rebound battle with the Bears.

#TCU takes their first lead of the game with a Micah Peavy put back dunk. Horned Frogs currently out rebounding the Bears 12-7. — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 11, 2023

TCU entered the half with a three-point lead and strengthened it from that point.

The TCU lead grew to as much as nine points with 10 minutes to play but Baylor never backed down. Adam Flagler rose to the challenge and scored 20 of his season-high 28 points in the second half to lead the Bears all the way back to the win.