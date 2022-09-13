WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 14th ranked Baylor Volleyball team continued its dominance at home in 2022, as the Bears swept North Texas 3-0 on Tuesday night.

With the victory, the Bears have not only won all four matches that they’ve played at the Ferrell Center this season, but they have yet to drop a set at home this season.

On the night, Lauren Harrison led the team in kills with 10, Mallory Talbert led the team in blocks with seven and reigning Big 12 Rookie of the Week Averi Carlson led the team with 21 assists.

With the win, Ryan McGuyre’s team moves to 7-2 on the season. Next up for Baylor is matchup on Thursday, September 15th against Tulsa at 6:00 pm.