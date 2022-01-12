WACO, TX — Following a COVID pause that caused them to go 10 days without playing a game, the tenth ranked Baylor Women’s Basketball team returned to action with an 83-77 loss against No. 23 Oklahoma.

Nicki Collen and company entered the fourth quarter with a five-point lead, but were outscored 23-12 by the Sooners in the final quarter.

The Bears were led by NaLyssa Smith, who showed no rush despite the double digit days without a game. She scored a game high 30 points, to go along with eight rebounds. Queen Egbo was also a stand out, as she recorded a 16 point, 10 rebound double-double.

With the loss, Baylor falls to 10-4 on the season, and remains winless in Big 12 play. The Bears will next be in action on January 16th when they take on Kansas in Lawrence at 6:00 pm.