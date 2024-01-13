WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears remained undefeated at the Foster Pavilion, holding off a late push by the Cincinnati Bearcats to improve to 3-0 in Big 12 play with a 62-59 win on Saturday night.

And win all our victories for the green and 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗! 🏆#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Hd0oKEmeaw — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 14, 2024

The first half served as a defensive masterclass from both squads, with each offense struggling to create any space but trading buckets after one another to head into the break tied at 27.

Ja’Kobe Walter started slow, going 0-3 from the field in the first half but turned it up when the Bears needed him most in the second half, adding 14 points to hold off a late Bearcats run.

Cincinnati hung strong on the road and took the Bears down to the final seconds, with Simas Lukosius missing two three pointers in the final 15 seconds as Baylor escaped with a win on their home floor.

Baylor now embraces the cold and heads to Manhattan where they’ll take on Jerome Tang and Kansas State next on Tuesday, January 16th at 7:00 p.m.