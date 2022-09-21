WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 14th-ranked Baylor Volleyball team got off to a 1-0 start in Big 12 play on Wednesday, as the Bears beat TCU 3-1.

The win was also the 500th for head coach Ryan McGuyre in his coaching career.

Three Bears finished the match with three players with double digit kills, paced by Allie Sczech’s 12, followed up closely by Riley Simpson with 11 and Mallory Talbert with 10.

Next up for Baylor is a trip to Ames to take on Iowa State on Wednesday, September 28th at 8:00 pm. That game will air on ESPN 2.