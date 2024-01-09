WACO, TX — The 14th-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team continued its perfect start to 2024, as the Bears took down 18th-ranked BYU on Tuesday night.

The game was one that was back and forth from the opening tip, with both teams trading leads throughout the first frame, before BYU closed on a 13-3 run to take a six-point lead into the break.

The second half brought more of the same from both teams, but in the end, it was Scott Drew and company that closed strong, outscoring the Cougars 16-9 in the final 4:58 to lock up a win.

The star of the show for the Bears was clear in the contest, as West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges erupted for a season high 25 points, while Ja’Kobe Walter (16 points), Langston Love (15 points), Jayden Nunn (11 points) and RayJ Dennis (10 points) all finished in double figures as well.

With the win, Baylor improves to 13-2 and 2-0 in the Big 12 play. The Bears will next be in action on Saturday, January 13th when they host Cincinnati at 7:00 pm.