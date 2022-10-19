WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 14th-ranked Baylor Volleyball team bounced back from a loss to Texas last weekend as the Bears beat Texas Tech 3-1.

The two teams split the first two sets, before Ryan McGuyre’s team closed strong with a 27-25 win in the third set and a 25-19 victory in the fourth set to close out the match.

With the win, Baylor gets revenge on the Red Raiders, who were one of two Big 12 teams to beat the Bears last season.

Lauren Harrison led the Bears with 16 kills on the night, followed up Mallory Talbert and Elise McGhee, who both finished in double figures as well.

Next up for Baylor is a trip to Manhattan to take on Kansas State on Saturday, October 22nd at 1:00 pm.