OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (FOX 44) — The Big 12 Tournament run for the 15th-ranked Baylor Softball team was short lived, as the Bears dropped their tournament opener to Iowa State.

The defeat to the Cyclones continued a trend of recent struggles against Iowa State, as the Bears have lost six of their last seven contest against ISU.

Baylor will now await its NCAA Tournament fate, with the selection show slated for Sunday, May 14th at 6:00 pm.