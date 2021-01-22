No. 15 Baylor Men’s Tennis Heads to Michigan for ITA Kick-Off Weekend

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – No. 15 Baylor men’s tennis (4-0) hits the road for the first time in 2021, heading to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take part in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend.



As the fourth seed in the four-team bracket, the Bears will face a Michigan (0-0) team ranked No. 4 in the country on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT. A match with either No. 2-seed/No. 11 Texas A&M (1-0) or No. 3-seed/No. 21 Pepperdine (0-0) will follow on Sunday at a time to be determined.



To qualify for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, Baylor must win both of its matches over the weekend. National Indoors is set for Feb. 12-14 in Champaign, Ill.



Baylor is 18-0 all-time at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, advancing to the national event in each of the previous nine seasons. This is the Bears’ 10th appearance in the Kick-Off Weekend in just the 12th year of the event’s existence.

BU holds a nine-match win streak overall, dating back to Feb. 16, 2020.



The Bears are 4-0 in the doubles point this season and boast a combined 23-1 record in singles play, as well as an 11-1 mark in doubles competition across dual matches.

Baylor holds a 2-1 series advantage all-time against Michigan. Both wins came in the 2019 season, as the Bears defeated the Wolverines in Ann Arbor to punch their ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship and collected another win over Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



BU is 22-35-1 all-time against Texas A&M and 9-4 all-time against Pepperdine.



Live results and a live video stream for the matches will be available at MGoBlue.com. A redzone-style wraparound stream will also be provided by CrackedRacquets.



ITA Kick-Off Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 23

(#4-seed) No. 15 Baylor at (#1-seed) No. 4 Michigan – 9 a.m. CT

(#2-seed) No. 11 Texas A&M vs. (#3-seed) No. 21 Pepperdine – 1 p.m. CT

Sunday, Jan. 24

Consolation Match – 9 a.m. CT

Championship Match – 1 p.m. CT