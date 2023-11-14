WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 15th-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team completed a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday night, as the Bears cruised past Kansas City 99-61.

The game was tight early, but the Bears used a 19-8 late in the first half to extend their lead out 15 and put the contest away for good.

Meanwhile, the story of the game offensively for Scott Drew’s team was VCU transfer Jayden Nunn, who became the third different Bear to lead the team in scoring this season, as he finished with a game high 25 points. Ja’Kobe Walter (23 points), Jalen Bridges (12 points) and RayJ Dennis (11 points) all finished in double figures as well.

With the win, Baylor becomes just one of two teams in the country, along with McNeese, to reach the four win plateau at this point in the season.

The Bears will now enjoy a full week break without a game, before they head to the Barclays Center to take on Oregon State on Wednesday, November 18th at 6:00 pm.