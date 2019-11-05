No. 16 Baylor Basketball Looks Strong in Season Opener

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team opened their season with a 19-0 run and never looked back taking their opener 105-61 on Tuesday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears were lead offensively by sophomore guard Jared Butler who poured in a game-high 30 points, one of four Bears in double figures in scoring.
Junior transfer MaCio Teague was impressive in his Baylor debut scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
The Bears start the season 1-0 and will be back in action on Friday night when they take on Washington in the Armed forces classic in Anchorage, Alaska.