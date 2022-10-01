WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Oklahoma State continues to be a thorn in the side of the Baylor Football team, at least during the regular season, as the 16th-ranked Bears lost to the ninth-ranked Cowboys 36-25 on Saturday.

It was a slow start for the Bears offensively in this game, as they failed to the find the end zone in the first half, and meanwhile OSU scored on its first and final drive of the half to take a 16-3 lead into halftime.

From there, the game turned into an old fashioned Big 12 shootout, as the two teams combined for 21 points in the first 7:02 of the third quarter.

At that point, a Richard Reese rushing touchdown had helped Baylor cut the deficit to just six points, but the Cowboys outscored the Bears 13-8 down the stretch to hand Dave Aranda’s team its first conference loss of the season.

Following the defeat, Baylor will head into a bye week ahead of a trip to West Virginia on Thursday, October 13th at 6:00 pm as the Bears will look for their first ever win in Morgantown.