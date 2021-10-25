No. 16 Bears Make the Most of Their Bye Week

WACO, TX — The No. 16 Bears are coming off their bye week, and will play the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at McLane Stadium. This past week, the Bears focused on self scout, and Dave Aranda said his team grew immensely from it.

“We had a lot of our defensive analysts and guys break down our offense from their perspective and got into detail,” Dave Aranda said. “We had our players as coaches and, you know, we had head coaches and coordinators and guys calling plays and all of it. So I think there is some fun with that.”