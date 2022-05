STILLWATER, OK (FOX 44) — The 17th ranked Baylor Women’s Golf team is headed to the NCAA Championships as the Bears finished in first place after three days of play at the Stillwater Regional.

Baylor shot a combined score of one-over, winning the regional by 14 strokes. Not only that, but three Bears also finished amongst the top four individual performers as well.

The D1 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships will run from May 20th-25th in Scottsdale, Arizona.