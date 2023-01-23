WACO, TX (FOX 44) — In a game that normally helps determine a Big 12 Champion, it was the 17th-ranked Baylor Bears that emerged with a 75-69 win over ninth-ranked Kansas in a battle of teams going in opposite directions.

In front of a raucous crowd at the Ferrell Center, Scott Drew and company came out on fire, as they got out to an early double digit lead, which would stand at seven points at halftime.

Out of the break, the Jayhawks would grab control of the game, as they started the second half on a 12-4 run to take their first lead of the game.

From there, the Bears would respond again, as they extended their lead out to as many as 13 points with 4:47 left in the game, and it seemed like the contest was all but over.

But Baylor went cold down the stretch offensively, allowing Kansas to cut the lead down to as little as five points.

In the end, the Bears held on, thanks to a big time performance on the boards, as they brought down 17 offensive rebounds.

LJ Cryer was the leader on the offensive end for the Bears, as he scored a team high 22 points, 19 of which came in the first half. Adam Flagler (17 points) and Jalen Bridges (11 points) also finished in double figures.

Next up for Baylor is its Big 12/SEC Challenge, in which the Bears will host Arkansas on Saturday, January 28th at 3:00 pm.