WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Bella Fontleroy hit a corner three-pointer with just over a minute left to put Baylor up by five and help the 17th-ranked Bears escape with a 58-55 win over SMU.
Now while the Bears may have won the game, they still suffered a major loss, as senior stadnout Aijha Blackwell, who leads Baylor in scoring, left the game with a knee injury in the first quarter.
In her absence, Sarah Andrews continued to be a consistent double figure scorer, as she led the team with 13 points. Ja’Mee Asberry was right behind Andrews, as she scored a season high 10 points.
Next up for Baylor is its toughest test of the season, as the Bears will host No. 19 Maryland on Sunday, November 20th at 2:00 pm.