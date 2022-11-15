WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Bella Fontleroy hit a corner three-pointer with just over a minute left to put Baylor up by five and help the 17th-ranked Bears escape with a 58-55 win over SMU.

Now while the Bears may have won the game, they still suffered a major loss, as senior stadnout Aijha Blackwell, who leads Baylor in scoring, left the game with a knee injury in the first quarter.

Jeez scary moment at the Ferrell Center as Aijha Blackwell was down in a ton of pain. Looked like it was her right knee. Couldn't put any weight on it as she was helped off the court. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) November 16, 2022

In her absence, Sarah Andrews continued to be a consistent double figure scorer, as she led the team with 13 points. Ja’Mee Asberry was right behind Andrews, as she scored a season high 10 points.

Next up for Baylor is its toughest test of the season, as the Bears will host No. 19 Maryland on Sunday, November 20th at 2:00 pm.