WACO, TX (FOX 44) — In order to be the best, you have to beat the best, but the wins are never easy.

No. 17 Baylor looked to avenge last year’s three-point loss to Maryland with a win in the Ferrell Center but fell just short, 73-68.

The Bears started off cold in the first half, shooting 23% from the field and just 1-18 from beyond the arc.

It wasn’t until the second half that Baylor found it’s groove, specifically Sarah Andrews. Baylor went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 38 before Maryland pulled away with two late threes to enter the final frame up six.

Missed free throws proved to be costly in the end, with the Bears going 12-22 from the line and Maryland only missing three all game. Diamond Miller added a pair of free throws late to seal the game to go along with her game-high 32 points. Andrews added a team-high 25 points for Baylor.

“Honestly, I think we showed growth,” Andrews said. “We could have laid down but I think, you know, we showed that we can battle. We went on a run. They went on a run. They’re a great team. They can shoot the ball really well. But I think that I like the way we battled. We never let down.”

Baylor will head down to Florida to compete in the Gulf Coast Showcase and begin the tournament against St. Louis on Friday, November 25th at 10 a.m.