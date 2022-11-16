WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For the sixth straight season, the Baylor Volleyball team will finish at least tied for second place in the Big 12 as the 17th-ranked Bears beat Iowa State 3-1.

With the win, Baylor got revenge on a Cyclones team that beat the Bears by the same score in Ames last September.

Lauren Harrison paced Baylor on the night with a match high 14 kills. Kara and Elise McGhee also finished with double figure kills, with 11 and 10 respectively.

Next up for the Bears is a trip to Austin to take on top-ranked Texas on Saturday, November 19th at 7:00 pm.