WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 17th ranked Baylor Volleyball team is still undefeated at home in 2022 and unbeaten in five set matches as the Bears beat Oklahoma on Wednesday night 3-2.

Baylor fell in an early hole, as the Sooners took the first set 25-22, but Ryan McGuyre’s team battled back to win the next two sets to take the lead in the match.

OU then won the fourth set, before the Bears won the decisive fifth set by a 15-10 margin.

Baylor was paced on this day by Lauren Harrison’s team high 15 kills, to go along with a career day from freshman Allie Sczech, as she finished with a career high 13 kills.

Next up, the Bears will travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Saturday, October 8th at noon.