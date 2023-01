WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears closed out another close finish to improve their win-streak to six, beating Arkansas 67-64.

LJ Cryer continued his hot streak in the first half, giving Baylor a major spark to start the game. He finished with 20 points.

After a 19-point first half against Kansas on Monday, LJ Cryer has 10 in the early-going as #Baylor leads the Razorbacks 16-8 with 11:27 left in the half. #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 28, 2023

Keyonte George stole the show in the second half. The Bears leading scorer turned in a team-high 24 points to lead Baylor to the win.

No. 17 Baylor now looks toward a matchup in Austin with No. 10 Texas on Monday, January 30th at 8:00 p.m.