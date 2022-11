WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears are going dancing!

It was a matter of time before Baylor heard their names called, but the Bears found their spot in the Bottom Right portion of the bracket in the Louisville Quarter drawing the fourth seed.

The Bears draw the 4 seed in the Louisville Quarter. They’ll face off against Stephen F. Austin on Thursday, December 1st. #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) November 28, 2022

Baylor will take on 26-4 Stephen F. Austin on Thursday, December 1st.