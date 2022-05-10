STILLWATER, OK (FOX 44) — The 17th-ranked Baylor Women’s Golf team looks to have one foot into the NCAA Championships as the Bears lead after two days at the Stillwater Regional.

The Bears are in first by 14 strokes, after shooting the fourth best team round in the Karsten Creek golf course’s history.

Senior Gurleen Kaur also shot a 67, which is tied for the sixth best individual score ever at the course, as she sits in the first place individually, and is one of three Bears amongst the top four individuals.