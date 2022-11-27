WACO, TX (FOX 44) — No. 17 Baylor volleyball closed out the Big-12 slate and regular season schedule in style with a 3-0 win over Kansas State on senior day.

The Bears celebrated seniors Cassie Davis, Lauren Harrison, Kara McGhee and Mallory Talbert playing their final home game at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor’s Elise McGhee tallied a team-high 14 kills while Averi Carlson led the team with 29 assists and 12 digs. Kara McGhee led the team in blocks with four.

The Baylor Bears now wait for their name to be called in the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Selection show on Sunday, November 27th at 6:30 p.m.