No. 17 KU ends No. 2 Baylor’s perfect start with 71-58 win

FILE – In this March 21, 2019, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half during a first round men’s college basketball game against Northeastern in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City. A person familiar with the situation says the University of Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, that alleges significant violations within its storied men’s basketball program.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the NCAA nor the school had announced the notice, which was first reported by Yahoo Sports. That initial report, citing unnamed sources, said the notice included three Level 1 violations tied primarily to recruiting, lack of institutional control and a responsibility charge leveled against Hall of Fame coach Self. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, File)