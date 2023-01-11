WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Cowgirls did exactly as Baylor Head Coach Nicki Collen predicted if the Bears didn’t play with intensity and took down the 18th-ranked Bears, 70-65 on the road.

Oklahoma State came out swinging, taking a 13-7 lead early in the first quarter.

OSU leads 13-7 with 4:51 left in the 1st. The Cowgirls are 5-7 from the field, 3-5 from three. — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 12, 2023

The Pokes hot shooting continued, while Baylor struggled to take the lid off the basket. Still, the Bears only trailed by six heading into the half.

In the second half, the Cowgirls entered the fourth quarter with a five-point lead after Sarah Andrews nailed a jumper with under 30 seconds left in the third to trim the deficit.

It looked like that might’ve given her the boost she needed. After starting the game 2-12, Andrews drained back-to-back three pointers, followed by a Ja’Mee Asberry three to tie the game at 52.

However, Naomie Altana came back down the court and cashed a three-pointer of her own to start an 8-0 run for the Cowgirls to take the 60-52 lead.

Right on cue, Andrews hits back-to-back threes and Ja’Mee Asberry drains one of her own.



But OSU answers with an 8-0 run and now lead No. 18 #Baylor 60-52 with 4:27 left. https://t.co/RrJ5AT3JTG — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 12, 2023

Baylor trimmed the lead to as little as one when Ja’Mee Asberry missed two free throws. A minute later, Altana sunk a dagger three to put Oklahoma State on top for good.

Asberry finished with a team-high 19 points. Andrews dropped 16 on 4-16 shooting.

Collen said Sarah Andrews has to expect teams to play her tough as they begin to key in on her after big nights (Andrews had a career-high 30 vs. OU and 27 against Kansas)



Andrews scored 16 points tonight on 4-16 shooting. — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 12, 2023

Baylor now has to regroup as they prepare for a road trip to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Sunday, January 15th at 2:00 p.m.