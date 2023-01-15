MORGANTOWN, WV (FOX 44) — The Bears found themselves on the losing side once again in Morgantown, losing to West Virginia, 74-65 on Sunday.

The Mountaineers got on the board first and led for the entire first half before Baylor went on a 16-1 run to take a 34-33 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, the Bears extended that lead to as much as 10. However, just like Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma State, West Virginia wasn’t going away either, eventually coming all the way back to tie the game at 57 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers then took control of the game as Baylor struggled to get anything going in the late stages. The Bears only made three field goals in the fourth.

Sarah Andrews led all scorers with 24 points but it wouldn’t be enough as Baylor drops their second-straight game.

The Bears will look to regroup against Kansas State when they play host to the Wildcats on Wednesday, January 18th at 7:00 p.m.