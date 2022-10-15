WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Ferrell Center was rocking on Saturday afternoon, with the third-largest volleyball crowd in Baylor Bears history.
Both teams traded points in the early going, with Texas pulling away in the first set, 25-19.
The Longhorns then jumped out to another lead in the second set, but the Bears rallied from down 21-14 to win 10-straight points to take the second set, 25-22.
However, the Texas Longhorns proved to be too much, winning the last two sets to take the match, 3-1.
Elise McGhee tallied a team-high 17 kills for Baylor. Logan Eggleston led the way for the Longhorns with a game-high 20 kills.
Baylor moves on to face Texas Tech at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday, October 19th at 7 p.m.