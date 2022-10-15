WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Ferrell Center was rocking on Saturday afternoon, with the third-largest volleyball crowd in Baylor Bears history.

The Ferrell Center is PACKED! @BaylorVBall drops the first set 25-19 to No. 1 Texas. Full highlights coming up tonight on Fox 44. #Baylor #SicEm pic.twitter.com/CYl2jRXqdw — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 15, 2022

Both teams traded points in the early going, with Texas pulling away in the first set, 25-19.

The Longhorns then jumped out to another lead in the second set, but the Bears rallied from down 21-14 to win 10-straight points to take the second set, 25-22.

#Baylor rallies from down 21-14 to take the second set, 25-22 against Texas! Onto the third set, knotted up at 1 👀 #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 15, 2022

However, the Texas Longhorns proved to be too much, winning the last two sets to take the match, 3-1.

Elise McGhee tallied a team-high 17 kills for Baylor. Logan Eggleston led the way for the Longhorns with a game-high 20 kills.

Baylor moves on to face Texas Tech at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday, October 19th at 7 p.m.