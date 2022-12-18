DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — Any time a team turns the ball over 19 times, it’s hard to walk away with a win.
That proved to be the case for the 18th-ranked Baylor Bears as the 20th-ranked Arizona Wildcats came away with a 75-54 win at the American Airlines Center.
The Bears gave the ball away 10 times in the first half as the Wildcats took a 43-31 lead into halftime.
It didn’t improve in the second half with the Wildcats shooting 47.5 percent from the field and going 8-16 from beyond the arc.
Baylor falls to 8-3 on the season and returns to play at home against Long Beach State on Wednesday, December 21st at 3 p.m.