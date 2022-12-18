DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — Any time a team turns the ball over 19 times, it’s hard to walk away with a win.

That proved to be the case for the 18th-ranked Baylor Bears as the 20th-ranked Arizona Wildcats came away with a 75-54 win at the American Airlines Center.

The Bears gave the ball away 10 times in the first half as the Wildcats took a 43-31 lead into halftime.

Three turnovers in the last four possessions for Baylor has led to seven Arizona points.



Wildcats are on a 10-0 run and things are getting away from the Bears a little bit in the second quarter. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) December 19, 2022

It didn’t improve in the second half with the Wildcats shooting 47.5 percent from the field and going 8-16 from beyond the arc.

Baylor was just never able to make that run to cut the deficit to single digits in the second half and in the end, the Bears fall to Arizona 75-54 in the early game of the Baylor Basketball doubleheader here at the American Airlines Center. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) December 19, 2022

Baylor falls to 8-3 on the season and returns to play at home against Long Beach State on Wednesday, December 21st at 3 p.m.