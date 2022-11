WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 18th-ranked Baylor Women’s Basketball team remained undefeated on Thursday night, as the Bears breezed past Incarnate Word 71-42.

Another home DUB 👏#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/FGJIfthJfY — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 11, 2022 The Bears got out to an early lead, as they were out in front 11-5 after a low scoring first quarter, and never looked back on their way to a win.

In the end, three Baylor players finished in double figures, led by Aijha Blackwell’s 23 points. Sarah Andrews followed her with 12 points, while Bella Fontleroy finished with 11 points.

Next week, Nicki Collen and company will host SMU on Tuesday, November 15th at 7:00 pm.