WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 18th-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team got off to a perfect start in the brand new Foster Pavilion, as the Bears cruised past Cornell on Tuesday night.

In front of a sellout crowd that included everyone from Baylor Basketball greats to billionaires, the Bears got off to a red hot start offensively, scoring 58 points in the first half, and never looked back on their way to a win.

Once again, Baylor was paced by a balanced offensive effort, with four of the team’s five starters finishing in double figures. When it was all said and done, Ja’Kobe Walter led the team in scoring once again, with 23 points, while RayJ Dennis (18 points), Yves Missi (16 points) and Jayden Nunn (10 points) all finished in double figures as well.

With the win, the Bears wrap up non-conference play with an 11-2 record. They will next be in action on Saturday, January 6th when they travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State at 2:00 pm.