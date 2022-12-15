WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The 18th ranked Baylor Women’s Basketball beat Tennessee State 93-27 on Thursday afternoon in the team’s first games in eight days.

The game marked a return to action for forward Aijha Blackwell, who was dressed for the first time since suffering a leg injury against SMU in the third game of the season.

Blackwell was efficient in her first game back for the Bears, as a she scored 11 points and secured seven rebounds in 11 minutes, all in the first half.

The star of the show offensive for Nicki Collen’s team was reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Week Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, who scored a career high 30 points, to go along with 11 rebounds as she recorded her fourth double-double of the season.

With the win, Baylor improves to 8-2 on the season while extending its current win streak to three games. The Bears will next be in action on Sunday, December 18th when they take on No. 20 Arizona at the American Airlines Center at 6:30 pm as part of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.