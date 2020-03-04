No. 18 Baylor Softball Drops Contest Against UTA

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – No. 18 Baylor dropped a 1-0 contest to UT Arlington Tuesday evening at Getterman Stadium.

The Mavericks plated their lone run in the top of the first. However, a strikeout by Gia Rodoni, her third of the frame, ended the inning with bases loaded for UT Arlington.

Over the next four innings, Baylor retired 12 of 13 UTA batters. Five of those outs were Rodoni strikeouts as the senior finished with six strikeouts on the day.

UT Arlington threatened to score again in the top of the sixth inning, but a scoop at third by Lou Gilbert and a play at shortstop by Aliyah Pritchett ended the inning with the Mavericks once again stranding three baserunners.

Offensively, Baylor was led at the plate by Maddison Kettler who went 2-for-3 on the day. Her first hit, a single to second base, came in the first inning. She laced a single up the middle in the sixth.

HIGHLIGHTS

Maddison Kettler now has a hit in eight-straight games. That streak marks a career-best for the redshirt junior.

Kettler recorded her eighth multi-hit game of the season and 34 th of her career.

of her career. Josie Bower drew her first walk of the season in the second inning.

Ana Watson, who recorded a hit up the middle in the third, made her first start since Feb. 22.

For the second time this season, no Baylor batter struck out.

STAT OF THE GAME

8 – Straight games with a hit for Maddison Kettler. She’s batting .625 during that time.

TOP QUOTES

Glenn Moore on the game…

“It was one of those nights where nothing would fall for us. We hit the ball hard quite often. We expect to find a way to win in those situations, but it just wasn’t meant to be tonight. I don’t think we had a strikeout in the game, so we were putting the ball in play. Gia [Rodoni] had six strikeouts. They made some great defensive plays to keep us off base, so sometimes you just have to tip your hat and say that a team came in and played an outstanding ball game.”

UP NEXT

With Baylor’s contest at Stephen F. Austin postponed, the Lady Bears won’t return to action until March 10 with a doubleheader at Houston. From there, BU will travel to Florida for a three-game series against the top-10 ranked Gators.