No. 18 Baylor Softball “Thrown in” to the Season

WACO TX — Baylor softball opens their season tomorrow on the road, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Bears will play two games in the Cowgirl Classic, against No. 25 Arkansas and McNeese State. Baylor is looking forward to being tested right out of the gates, against talented teams.

“I think it’s great for us,” Lou Gilbert said. “It’s kind of like we’re being thrown into the season, which I think is better because it’ll up our intensity, and make us dig down deep earlier in the season.”

“I’m happy we’re able to knock off the rust,” Glenn Moore said. “We’re 11 games down now, to those who have played both weekends, we’re just happy to get out there to be playing.”