Baylor University Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

WACO, Texas – Due to inclement weather, the Getterman Classic set to take place at Getterman Stadium this weekend has been canceled. No. 18 Baylor softball was scheduled to host Northwestern State, No. 21 Missouri and Prairie View A&M.

Keep up with the team all year long by following Baylor Softball on the team’s official Twitter (@BaylorSoftball), Facebook (Baylor Softball), and Instagram (@BaylorSoftball).

www.BaylorBears.com